Watch: Christchurch sisters challenging New Zealand's meat-first mentality

After suffering a bout of ill health due to poor food decisions, Christchurch sisters Rosa and Margo Flanagan decided to switch up their diet and are looking to help other Kiwis with their raw food knowledge.

Rosa Flanagan was an elite middle distance runner for New Zealand, before her training and eating routine started to take a toll on her health.

"My drive became a little too much of a drive. My performance - that was all that mattered pretty much.

"It was a vicious cycle, I was training more, eating less, training more, eating less and at the same time my performances were going up," Rosa says.

As a result Rosa's weight dropped to just 42kg. Her sister Margo was also battling issues at the same time.

"I was obviously eating quite a good diet compared to other people my age, and I just wasn't getting any nutrients from it, just had no energy whatsoever and it was seriously so horrible.

"It took them about six months to diagnose me with chronic fatigue," Margo says.

Both girls worked out that what they were putting in directly affected what they were putting out.

Armed with this new knowledge they headed to Venice Beach in the US to attend a world class vegan culinary school.

Now, what put the Flanagan sisters on the road to recovery is providing a career pathway for them too.

"We're the two Raw Sisters, teaching people quick and easy, affordable plant based meal options pretty much."