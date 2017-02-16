 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Christchurch fires 6am update: Evacuations underway as fires rage on Port Hills

share

Source:

Breakfast

The wildfires on the hills around Christchurch has got worse over night forcing some residents to flee.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:17
1
Those evacuated from their Port hills homes can do nothing but watch and wait for morning when the damage done overnight can be seen.

LIVE: Civil Defence evacuate about 1000 people, urge residents feeling unsafe to self-evacuate in areas near spreading ferocious Port Hills fire

2
Live Stream: Breakfast

Live Stream: Breakfast - Port Hills fire disaster special

00:42
3
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


00:33
4
The progress is believed to have slowed down for the time being because the wind has died down.

Video: Map shows how huge Port Hills fire has moved towards the city

00:28
5
Photographer Oliver Watson has provided stunning images of the fires near Christchurch from behind the cordons.

Photos: Incredible images of Port Hills fire taken overnight

Live Stream: Breakfast

Live Stream: Breakfast - Port Hills fire disaster special

Hilary Barry and Jack Tame host today's Christchurch fire disaster special edition.

01:17
Those evacuated from their Port hills homes can do nothing but watch and wait for morning when the damage done overnight can be seen.

LIVE: Civil Defence evacuate about 1000 people, urge residents feeling unsafe to self-evacuate in areas near spreading ferocious Port Hills fire

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates.

01:49
The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

01:28
Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch.

02:16
The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.

Toni Street on Republican calling pregnant women 'hosts' - 'This was never going to go down well'

The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ