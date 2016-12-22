 

Watch: Christchurch family whose home was burgled during tsunami evacuation get special visit from adorable police dog pups

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

A Christchurch family who were burgled during the November 14 tsunami threat evacuation have had a special visit from some adorable police dog puppies.

The Mill family evacuated their home following the 7.8 earthquake. They returned home to find a hearing aid device and other items had gone.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Brighton's Melissa and Matt Mill, along with their two daughters Skyla, 14, and Alisha, 12, returned home at 5am on the day of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake to find their house had been ransacked.

Among the stolen items was Mr Mill's work ute and Alisha's $5000 electronic hearing equipment.

The wire microphone system was specifically designed for Alisha, who has muscular dystrophy, deeming it unusable to anyone else.

They were heartened yesterday by the news a 24-year-old man had been arrested, but said it had been slow going getting back to normal.

"Just for the kids, their rooms being trashed, it was just a really bad feeling," Mr Mill said.

"The house didn't really feel the same. You go to look for something and it was gone."

Mrs Mill thought a video camera was still missing.

It was important to the family as it had footage of Alisha when she was younger and still able to walk and run.

Skyla said her home hadn't been the same since the robbery.

"I'm still scared to drive up the driveway with the thought of the house being open again."

Mr Mill said they were looking forward to an enjoyable Christmas.

"Bring on a good 2017."

The family said they were grateful to the police, and the people of Christchurch and New Zealand who had offered them help and donated to a fundraising campaign. 

The accused appeared in the Christchurch District Court yesterday via video link from Christchurch Men's Prison, and was remanded in custody until January 10. 

Kate Nicol-Williams

