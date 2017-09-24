 

Watch: Chloe Swarbrick opens up about whirlwind rise to Green MP -'not something in the game-plan at all'

New Green MP Chloe Swarbrick says it "wasn't in the gameplan" when asked about her whirlwind rise into Parliament.

The Greens MP talks about becoming the youngest member of parliament in 42-years.
Addressing media after becoming the youngest MP in 42-years, Ms Swarbrick was honest when asked if she'd fulfilled a lifelong ambition.

"I was just looking at Facebook memories from this time last year and I was about a month out from getting local body election results, so this was not something which was in the game-plan at all," she said.

"But it's a happy realisation," Ms Swarbrick quickly added.

At number seven on the Green Party’s list, Swarbrick, 23, is all set to enter Parliament.
In terms of her age, the 23-year-old thinks she will bring a unique perspective into Parliament.

"I've got a different life experience and I have grown up seeing the wheels fall off an economic system which exploits both people and the planet.

"so I think that life experience really speaks for itself," Ms Swarbrick said.

