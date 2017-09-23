Watch: Chloe Swarbrick looks headed to Parliament as NZ's youngest MP in 42 years - this is what she had to say

Greens candidate Chloe Swarbrick looks headed to Parliament as her party hovers at around 6% with 50% of party list votes counted.

At 23, she would be our youngest MP in 42 years.

Asked by 1 NEWS' Jack Tame what the significance was of that, she responded: "I don't know, that is what people choose to read into the significance of that.

"I would say it's supposed to be a House of Representatives.

"Currently the youngest person in the previous Parliament was a tobacco lobbyist from Southland.

"I wouldn't say he's super representative of the youth of today."

1 NEWS is predicting the Greens to snag eight seats in the next Parliament.