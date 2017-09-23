Watch: Chloe Swarbrick looks headed to Parliament as NZ's youngest MP in 42 years - this is what she had to say

Breaking News
Greens candidate Chloe Swarbrick looks headed to Parliament as her party hovers at around 6% with 50% of party list votes counted.
At 23, she would be our youngest MP in 42 years.
Asked by 1 NEWS' Jack Tame what the significance was of that, she responded: "I don't know, that is what people choose to read into the significance of that.
"I would say it's supposed to be a House of Representatives.
"Currently the youngest person in the previous Parliament was a tobacco lobbyist from Southland.
"I wouldn't say he's super representative of the youth of today."
1 NEWS is predicting the Greens to snag eight seats in the next Parliament.
Ms Swarbrick, who shot to fame by grabbing 30,000 seats while running for the Auckland mayoralty last year, is at number seven on the Green Party list.
