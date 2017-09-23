 

Watch: Chloe Swarbrick heading to Parliament as NZ's youngest MP in 42 years - this is what she had to say

Greens candidate Chloe Swarbrick is heading to Parliament with her party going over the five per cent threshold.

At number seven on the Green Party’s list, Swarbrick, 23, is all set to enter Parliament.
At 23, she will be our youngest MP in 42 years. The Greens are poised to have at least seven MPs, with Swarbrick at number seven on the party's list.

Asked by 1 NEWS' Jack Tame what the significance was of that, she responded: "I don't know, that is what people choose to read into the significance of that.

"I would say it's supposed to be a House of Representatives.

"Currently the youngest person in the previous Parliament was a tobacco lobbyist from Southland.

"I wouldn't say he's super representative of the youth of today."

Ms Swarbrick, who shot to fame by grabbing 30,000 seats while running for the Auckland mayoralty last year, is at number seven on the Green Party list.

