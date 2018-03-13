Watch: Chilling footage shows OJ Simpson describe murder scene for canned 'If I Did It' book

Footage of OJ Simpson talking about how he would have committed the killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman if he had done it has emerged years after it was filmed.

The interview was filmed as part of a promotion for a book he was involved in in 2006 - a fictionalised, ghost-written account called 'If I Did It'.

Simpson, who is now 70-years-old, was found not guilty of the 1994 stabbing deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

But in the interview, he describes the scenes as if he were there, saying there was a confrontation with a person called "Charlie".

"To be honest, after that, I don't remember except I'm standing there and there's all kind of stuff around," Simpson says.

Asked by the interviewer what he meant," OJ replies "blood and stuff around".

"I don't think two people could be murdered the way they were without everybody being covered in blood," he said.

"Of course, we've all seen the grisly pictures.

"Yeah, I think everything was ... would have been ... covered in blood."

Simpson later spent nine years in prison after being found guilty of being involved in a 2007 gunpoint robbery.