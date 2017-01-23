Watch: 'Chatty' kiwi chick hatches in front of tour group at Rotorua nature park

Rotorua's Kiwi Counter has welcomed its 88th chick for the hatching season, deemed a lucky number just in time for Chinese New Year.

The unnamed Kiwi chick weighed in at 357 grams and it was a speedy hatch according to staff at the Kiwi conservation group, which is a part of Rainbow Springs Nature Park.

"It took 4 days to complete the whole hatch process but once the chick started the active hatch part, it was out within a few minutes in front of Friday's 10am tour group," Kiwi husbandry assistant manager Emma Bean said.

"The chick was particularly vocal through the hatching process and is still chatty."

The number 8 is known as a lucky number in Chinese, symbolising wealth and prosperity, making the number 88 even luckier, said Kiwi Encounter.

Coincidentally the chick's father is called Bruce Lee as he uses his "big, strong legs to defend himself".

Another egg is due to hatch soon and more than 20 eggs are currently in incubation.