Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

There was traffic chaos in an Auckland suburb after a petrol station dropped prices to just 49.7 cents per litre.

The Gull on Roscommon Rd in Wiri advertised on its roadside pricing board that both diesel and unleaded 91 fuels were priced at just 49.7 cents per litre.

In contrast, the average rate for petrol in Auckland today was well over four times the price.

The station ran dry of all fuels just before 11:00pm.

Cars queued and blocked up neighbouring streets surrounding the Roscommon Road gas station.

Some say they’ve waited over two hours to fill up to find only diesel was left.

Gull New Zealand said on Facebook that the station has now run out of all fuel.