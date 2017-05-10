Watch: CCTV shows thugs armed with hammer (and wearing purple undies) robbing Tauranga dairy - do you know them?

CCTV footage has been revealed showing the moment hammer-wielding thugs threatened a shopkeeper in Tauranga before snatching cash and cigarettes.

Police are seeking information after the dairy on Carlisle Street in Tauranga's Greerton suburb was targeted by the thieves on Sunday afternoon about 2pm.

No one was hurt in the robbery, but one of the two men was wielding a hammer.

The CCTV video shows two men intimidating the shopkeeper and coming behind the counter - one was wearing a light grey Starter brand hoodie, black pants and also shows a brief glimpse of what look to be purple underwear.

The other was wearing a dark, possibly black hoodie, black pants and was carrying a black and red backpack, into which they put the cigarettes and cash.