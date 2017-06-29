Watch: CCTV footage shows man wielding sawn-off shotgun attempting to rob Auckland bank

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.
She referred to New Zealand's issues as "first world problems, but they're still problems for our people".
She described the encounter as "bizarre."
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand
The council disputes claims it is ripping off Lions fans.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ