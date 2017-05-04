Watch: CCTV footage shows hooded man dropping money on the floor and being led out of Auckland bank with a bag of cash

Footage has been released of an aggravated robbery at a bank on Auckland's North Shore yesterday.

Police say a man entered the bank on Glenfield Rd, Glenfield around 1.10pm and demanded money before fleeing.

In the video, a man wearing a white hooded jumper and black gloves leaps over the counter. He takes bundles of cash from a draw, before clumsily dropping notes from his bag.

The man picks them up, and then calmly walks out of the store with a store assistant.

The woman is seen opening the doors for the aggravated robber. A firearm can be seen in his hand.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Bothamley said the robbery was "obviously very upsetting to the staff who were present throughout the incident and they have managed the situation very well".

Anyone with information on the offender is urged to call 111 immediately.