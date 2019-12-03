Watch: Cat executes Superman style dive off Auckland roof to land safely in bushes while firefighters look on

A cat executed a Superman style dive off an Auckland roof to land safely in bushes while firefighters watched on this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS was on the scene as firefighters attempted a classic cat rescue at a Grey Lynn address.

The ginger and white moggy was pensive as firefighters approached with a ladder, unaware they were there to help.

Once it heard the ladder clatter against the roof, the cat made a bold decision and decided to leap to safety into bushes below.

Using one of its nine lives, the flustered feline outstretched its paws Superman style and clung on to the bush with its claws.

A firefighter briefly tried to corral the cat, but decided to let it run off to cool down from the ordeal.