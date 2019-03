A car fire is causing delays on Auckland's South Western Motorway this afternoon.

The NZ Transport Agency posted footage of the smoking car on its Twitter page saying there has been an incident northbound on SH20 near the Puhinui Rd off-ramp.

Emergency services are at the scene and the crash has now been cleared.

Police say the driver was able to get out safely and reportedly has minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route and to avoid the area if possible.