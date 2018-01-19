Watch: Car crosses centre line repeatedly on dangerous trip to Auckland's Piha

A car has been caught on video repeatedly crossing the centre line of a winding road in West Auckland.

The video was taken by a motorist who travelled behind the erratically driven car from Swanson to Piha this afternoon, and she told the NZ Herald she's reported the incident to police.

Motorist Alexa Robinson said the car crossed the centre line "at pretty much every corner".

She said cars coming in the opposite direction had to swerve or slam on the brakes several times during the trip of more than 20 kilometres.