Watch: Car bursts into flames on Auckland motorway after ploughing into car at police checkpoint

A car has burst into flames after ploughing into the back of a car stopped at a police checkpoint in Auckland yesterday.

The incident occurred at the Patiki Road off-ramp on the north-western motorway just before 6pm, the NZ Herald reports.

No one was injured but the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle, a Toyota, has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and careless driving.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on June 29.