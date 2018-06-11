Watch: Car bursts into flames on Auckland motorway after ploughing into car at police checkpoint

Breaking News
A car has burst into flames after ploughing into the back of a car stopped at a police checkpoint in Auckland yesterday.
The incident occurred at the Patiki Road off-ramp on the north-western motorway just before 6pm, the NZ Herald reports.
No one was injured but the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle, a Toyota, has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and careless driving.
He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on June 29.
The city-bound off-ramp was closed for around one-and-a-half hours following the incident.
