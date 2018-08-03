 

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

1 NEWS
Canadian far-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux think New Zealand needs to have an open discussion about its future and past when it comes to Māori rights and the Treaty of Waitangi.

The pair spoke to 1 NEWS in an interview after their event was cancelled at the Powerstation due to, what venue owner Peter Campbell stated, possible protests disrupting the area.

Southern spoke at length on her views about multiculturalism and how it effects New Zealand.

"Biculturalism and multiculturalism quite frankly don't work, there will always be one culture that fights for dominance and they will be the one who decides the laws and what the future of the nation becomes.

"We are here to ask those questions, is that fair, I don't know, but we want the ability to have that conversation.

"A lot of people enjoy what New Zealand culture has become today, if another culture came to dominance would they change it, the answer is most likely yes and that's a discussion you need to have.

"Right now it looks like that discussion is censored by calling it hate speech," she told 1 NEWS.

When asked if he thought the Treaty of Waitangi should be scrapped, Molyneux said: "I think that everybody should be free to pursue their own happiness, their own property and own opportunities in a free market."

"I do not believe in collective moral guilt, I do not believe in the inheritance of the original sin of other people from 100 years ago.

"I wish to be judged morally as an individual, not by my skin colour, not by what my ancestors may or may not have done in this continent or some other continent and so everyone should be free, freedom is the solution for everyone," he said.

The pair are known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam and were banned by Auckland Council from speaking at venues it owns earlier this month.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Auckland's Aotea Square over the pair's (now cancelled) speaking event.

Social media has been awash with discussion of the Canadian's visit, including TV personality Te Hamua Nikora who said the pair were against multiculturalism, unlike Aotearoa.

A commenter on a 1 NEWS Facebook post about the venue cancellation today wrote: "I would say these two clowns are pretty damn clever. How to travel the world for free by hosting dumb *** conferences, charge exorbitant entry fees that even dumber *** people pay for?? For what??"
 

Police are stepping up investigations into the theft of 17 laptops in a burglary at a primary school at Hinds near Ashburton in Canterbury.

The break-in occurred at Hinds Primary School on Reeds Street between July 6 and 23, the school holidays period.

Seventeen Chromebook laptops were stolen from inside the school, similar to the ones pictured.

Police want to hear from anyone who has any information about the break-in or has seen Chromebooks for sale.

They're urging anyone with information to contact Ashburton Police on (03) 307 8400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Canadian far-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux say their Auckland event was likely cancelled at the last minute today due to threats of violence against the venue owner that amount to "straight up terrorism".

The pair spoke to 1 NEWS in an interview after their event was cancelled at the Powerstation due to, what venue owner Peter Campbell stated were possible protests disrupting the area.

Molyneux explained his take on the situation at length but without offering any evidence of actual threats.

"We had a venue all set up and we paid the venue owner knew who we were and there were no surprises, then after the location was released the venue owner was screaming at our people and telling them to get out of the venue or he would arrest them for trespassing.

"This is a big free speech guy who hosted the likes of Marilyn Manson, the big question is what happened in that hour after the venue being released to make him act that way.

"If I had to put money on it I would guess he was threatened and if that was true that means that it was the use or threat of violence in pursuit of political ends, straight up terrorism."

Southern said the pair had received a mainly positive response in New Zealand and blamed the cancellation on a "scary and violent minority".

"We have had an overwhelming positive response in NZ so far, even people who don't agree with us supporting our right to free speech.

"However, there is a violent and scary minority of people here that are willing to make threats and commit violence for the sake of shutting down free speech and the big question is will the people of New Zealand stand for this?

"The answer right now is yes," she said.

The pair are known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam and were banned by the Auckland Council from speaking at venues it owns earlier this month.

Protests are currently gathering in Auckland's Aotea Square over the pair's (now cancelled) speaking event.

Social media has been awash with discussion of the Canadian's visit, including TV personality Te Hamua Nikora who said the pair were against multiculturalism, unlike Aotearoa. 

A commenter on 1 NEWS Facebook post about the venue cancellation today wrote: "I would say these two clowns are pretty damn clever. How to travel the world for free by hosting dumb *** conferences, charge exorbitant entry fees that even dumber *** people pay for?? For what??"

