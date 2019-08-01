TODAY |

Watch: Can you help police solve the aggravated robbery of Wellington's Newlands Arms Tavern?

Police have released new information in the hopes that someone will come forward to help apprehend a man who carried out the alleged robbery of a Wellington tavern in April.

The Newlands Arms Tavern, in Batchelor Street, was allegedly robbed about 2:15pm on Friday, 26 April, 2019, when a man carrying a firearm ran into the bar, vaulted the counter and confronted a female staff member.

Police say the man demanded money and then fled the scene in a red Subaru Impreza stolen earlier that day.

This car was abandoned a short time later in nearby Kahikatea Grove, Newlands.

Fresh information, including an appeal for information about a second vehicle seen near the tavern shortly before the robbery was revealed on TVNZ2's Police Ten 7 tonight.

Watch the video above and the whole story OnDemand to see if you can help.

Source: Police Ten 7
