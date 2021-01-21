TODAY |

Watch: Campervan swamped by sea of foam as huge storm surge hits West Coast beach resort

Alan Kenyon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A family got more than they bargained for when stopping in a car park to check out some wild waves on the West Coast.

Craig and his daughter Niamh quickly backed off after stopping in to check out wild waves next to the Punakaiki Resort. Source: Craig and Niamh Byrne

Craig Byrne told 1 NEWS he pulled his campervan into the car park next to Punakaiki Resort around 4pm yesterday after noticing sea foam whipped up by winds over the ocean.

Soon after a freak storm surge brought the scene a little too close for comfort as water and foam crashed over the beach and quickly surrounded the campervan.

Craig's daughter Niamh caught the whole thing on camera.

"It was a wee bit concerning," Craig says.

The Christchurch resident quickly took evasive action, turning the campervan around and driving away from the roiling ocean.

Niamh's video also caught the wave of foam crashing into the lower apartments at the Punakaiki Resort.

Sid from the resort says he's used to the wild West Coast weather, but the king tide yesterday made the surge particularly bad.

1 NEWS reporter Thomas Mead filed this report from Greymouth. Source: 1 NEWS

There was no damage to the resort.

As for Craig and Niamh, they are hoping for better weather as they head to Fox Glacier to continue their family road trip.

