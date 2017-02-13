 

Watch: 'But you think I'm involved don't you?' New footage shows hysterical moment Joanne Lees learns she's a murder suspect

A British tourist who was accused of being involved in her partner's murder in Australia's Northern Territory, in 2001, has revealed footage of the moment police treated her as a potential suspect in the case.

Joanne Lees was accused of being involved in her partner Peter Falconio’s 2001 murder in Australia’s Northern Territory.
Joanne Lees, who was 27 years old at the time, was backpacking around Australia with her British boyfriend Peter Falconio, 28, when tragedy struck on the night of July 14, 2001.

Police tapes on Channel Nine's 60 Minutes show snippets of a near-four hour interview with Ms Lees during which investigators asked her if she was "involved" in his death.

"No I haven't been involved not at all. No," Ms Lees responds hysterically. 

"But you think I'm involved don't you? I'm not involved and I didn't murder Pete and I want Pete as much (you do)," she continues.

Ms Lees and Mr Falconio were travelling towards Darwin on a remote stretch of highway near Barrow Creek, north of Alice Springs, in a Kombi when a stranger waved them over.

The stranger, Bradley Murdoch, shot Mr Falconio point-blank in the head.

Murdoch then punched Ms Lees in the head and bound her with cable-tie restraints before she miraculously escaped, hiding in bushes for five hours while he stalked her with a dog.

Murdoch was convicted of Mr Falconio's murder in 2006 following a jury trial, largely based on DNA evidence which included a spot of Ms Lees' blood on his T-shirt.

Murdoch is believed to have hidden Mr Falconio's body, which has never been found despite extensive searches.

In the months after the murder, Alice Springs police struggled to cope with the enormity of the murder case - which mysteriously involved no body.

The night before Ms Lees was due to leave Alice Springs, police called her in at 8.30pm and interrogated her for three-and-a-half hours.

"I started to question myself and doubt myself, I guess that was a police tactic," Ms Lees told 60 Minutes.

"I think they were hoping I would confess to something I hadn't done."

"It was like a stab to the heart, how could they think that?"

During the extensive police interview, Ms Lees goes on to accuse the local police of wasting resources on her when they could have been searching for Mr Falconio.

