Watch: Bushland near Whangarei left smouldering after huge blaze rips through area

A fire which spread to 130 hectares overnight near Whangarei has been contained this morning, Fire and Emergency NZ says.

Six helicopters were used to fight the fire at Titoki while crews continued efforts on the ground.
The fire broke out on Wright Road yesterday about 3.30pm.

Six helicopters were used to fight the fire while crews continued efforts on the ground.

Three helicopters remain on standby but the fire is now considered to be contained.

The spokesperson reminded people to remain vigilant, as temperatures in the region are forecast to climb again today.

"A fire can start pretty easily when it’s so dry, so people need to pay attention to the conditions around them," they said.

