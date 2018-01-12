Watch: Bushland near Whangarei left smouldering after huge blaze rips through area

A fire which spread to 130 hectares overnight near Whangarei has been contained this morning, Fire and Emergency NZ says.

The fire broke out on Wright Road yesterday about 3.30pm.

Six helicopters were used to fight the fire while crews continued efforts on the ground.

Three helicopters remain on standby but the fire is now considered to be contained.

The spokesperson reminded people to remain vigilant, as temperatures in the region are forecast to climb again today.