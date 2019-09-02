Watch: Budding beekeepers peek inside beehives at Jacinda Ardern's Wellington residence

The beehives at Premier House, the residence of the Prime Minister in Wellington, were inspected by the Agricultural Minister and a group of budding apiarists as part of Bee Aware Month.

Damien O'Connor hosted children at the launch yesterday, marking September as the month to acknowledge the importance of bees to the ecosystem.

"The reality is, these are probably the most important animals in the world," Mr O'Connor told the children.

"Without them, we wouldn’t have pollination, and without the pollination we wouldn’t have food."