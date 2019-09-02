TODAY |

Watch: Budding beekeepers peek inside beehives at Jacinda Ardern's Wellington residence

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Animals
Politics

The beehives at Premier House, the residence of the Prime Minister in Wellington, were inspected by the Agricultural Minister and a group of budding apiarists as part of Bee Aware Month. 

Damien O'Connor hosted children at the launch yesterday, marking September as the month to acknowledge the importance of bees to the ecosystem. 

"The reality is, these are probably the most important animals in the world," Mr O'Connor told the children. 

"Without them, we wouldn’t have pollination, and without the pollination we wouldn’t have food."

Kiwis are being urged to plant bee-friendly plants, choose bee-friendly pesticide and provide water for bees.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bee are critical to our ecosystem – this month Kiwis are urged to help them thrive. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Animals
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:38
Jenny-May Clarkson comes to John Campbell's rescue during on-air malfunction
2
Swamp kauri plunder a tale of misadventure
3
TVNZ's Jenny-May Clarkson takes up Breakfast news presenter role
4
'Huge damage' as Hurricane Dorian hits the Bahamas
5
Manly enforcer Jorge Taufua delivers hit of the season with bone-crunching shot on Cam Munster in loss to Storm
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
08:09

Terminal cancer sufferer Blair Vining wants Government's Cancer Action Plan to go further

Swamp kauri plunder a tale of misadventure
00:48

Rush hour delays after crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge

Phil Goff promises living wage for council cleaning contractors if he's re-elected