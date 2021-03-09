Watch: Bridges booted from the House after getting involved in spat between Speaker and Seymour

National MP Simon Bridges has been kicked out of the House by Speaker Trevor Mallard after getting involved in a spat between the Speaker and David Seymour.

Seymour, the ACT leader, had just been chastised for continually raising points of order after the Speaker accused him of not being present at a Standing Committee where rules had been on the agenda for House procedures meaning Seymour wasn't able to raise points of order on the matter.

Seymour insisted he was "always there" at the committee meetings.

"I am just going to issue a warning to the Member if he continues to raise points of order, it’s a matter which has been dealt with very carefully in the House by me in the last week of the sitting to continue to raise points of order in a way that is inappropriate is disorderly and there is only one result of that," the Speaker said to Seymour.

"I have thought very carefully on what you have just said and don’t want to cause disorder," Seymour replied before then attempting to again raise the issue he was at the committees so could raise points of order.

The Speaker then interjected telling Seymour to resume his seat, adding "the Member is incorrect".

Simon Bridges then stood up and raised his own point of order.

"The issue seems to me Mr Speaker not so much what Mr Seymour is raising but rather what you did is criticise him for not being somewhere then the next speech you gave…” Bridges began before being cut off by the Speaker.

Bridges was then told by the Speaker to leave the chamber, which he did immediately.

In a House session near the end of February, Simon Bridges and his National Party colleague Paul Goldsmith walked out of Parliament after an argument with the Speaker.

National MPs stage Parliament walkout after argument with Speaker

National has been at loggerheads with Mallard, having last year demanded he step down as Speaker after incorrectly accusing a Parliamentary staffer of rape.