Watch: Breathtaking view of fog from top of Sky Tower as airport again suffers delays

Fog has this morning disrupted several flights in and out of Auckland Airport.
As of 6.10am, 29 domestic flights have been either cancelled or delayed due to the fog.
That number includes flights to and from Christchurch, with the rest being regional services.
Passengers are advised to stay up to date with the latest flight developments on Auckland Airport's website.
This is the second time within a week that fog has delayed flights in Auckland, with about 70 domestics flights affected last week on Thursday.
