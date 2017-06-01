 

Watch: Breathtaking view of fog blanketing Auckland from the top of the Sky Tower

Heavy fog has rolled in over the city, prompting issues at the airport – but it also has a certain beauty.
. Copyright Image: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Day five of racing called off at the America's Cup due to light winds

The Lions opted to choose Qantas for their long trip to Auckland – a move not lost on Air New Zealand.

Watch: Air New Zealand cleverly mock Qantas after the Aussie carrier brings weary Lions to NZ

Ladies and gentleman, Jarryd Hayne is back.

Watch: The Hayne Plane goes flying into NSW fans' section after scoring Origin try to end all hopes of a Maroons comeback

Richard Wilkins was visibly upset when he told Nine’s Today viewers of the singer's ill health.

Watch: NZ-born host Richard Wilkins breaks down on Australia's Today show revealing friend Olivia Newton-John's breast cancer had returned

Mitchell Pearce has returned to Origin in the best way possible for a Blues player - by scoring a stunning try on halftime in Maroons territory.

As it happened: Blues blowout! NSW wins by record-breaking margin in Brisbane after second half blitzing in Origin opener

Watch: Breathtaking view of fog from top of Sky Tower as airport again suffers delays

This is the second time within a week that flights have been affected by fog at the airport.

The installation is all about the build-up to thel Bright Nights Festival which begins this weekend.

Stunning new light installation unveiled in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

The Parker Solar Probe will endure temperatures of up to 2500 degrees celsius as is comes within 6.4m km on the sun’s surface.

NASA spacecraft will aim straight for sun next year

The purpose of the mission is to study the sun's outer atmosphere and better understand how stars work.

2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 16/5/2017 Ben Te'o Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland/www.photosport.nz

Video: New Zealand-born Ben Te'o handed Lions debut against Provincial Barbarians

Lions captain Sam Warburton will lead the Lions against in Whangarei on Saturday in the first match of their tour.

00:29
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to win in America's Cup qualifying.


 
