Watch: Brazen Rotorua teens pilfer liquor store booze, shop worker motionless after being attacked with hammer

Two teenagers have been arrested after they attacked a bottle store worker with a hammer - for a few bottles of alcohol.

CCTV footage has been posted online of the incident at the Fairy Springs Rd Bottle-O store in Rotorua on Sunday, where the youths entered the store about 5.40pm.

While one of the pair menaces and then attacks the shop worker, the other can be seen putting several bottles of liquor into a large bag before both fleeing.

Police say that two teenagers were arrested nearby shortly afterwards carrying alcohol after a member of the public noticed the pair preparing outside the store.