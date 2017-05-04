 

Watch: Brave NZ farmers' very tricky rescue of two frightened stags trapped together on wire fence

Video of two farmers struggling to free two stags trapped in a fence on a Marlborough property has had more than 100,000 views on social media.

The Marlborough farmers bravely released the two frightened animals who desperately trying to get free from the fence.
Source: Facebook/ Jim Burrows

The clip shows farmers Jim Burrows and Richard Gorman trying to get the stags out of the wire fence as the frightened animals jumped around.

The red deer had apparently been fighting when they became trapped in the fence on Mr Gorman's property in Awatere Valley.

Mr Burrows told Fairfax the stags "didn't show any aggression to us, they just wanted to get away".

But the two men kept an eye on the animals to make sure they "didn't flick an antler at us".

He said they "went and got some wire cutters and let them go". 

Video of the rescue has been watched more than 100,000 times on Facebook.

