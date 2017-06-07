Watch: Boy racer pulling monster drifts near Christchurch forces oncoming cars to take evasive action

A video has emerged of a car drifting and swerving along a road in West Melton, near Christchurch.

The white car pulls out of Hasketts Rd onto West Coast Rd, State Highway 73.

It drifts as it turns, and then drifts all the over onto the opposite side of the road.

The car continues drifting and again crosses the centre line, forcing an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.

The clip was posted to one Facebook sites yesterday and another today, but has since been taken down by both.