Watch: Boy racer pulling monster drifts near Christchurch forces oncoming cars to take evasive action

Source:

1 NEWS

A video has emerged of a car drifting and swerving along a road in West Melton, near Christchurch. 

Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.
Source: Newshub/Facebook

The white car pulls out of Hasketts Rd onto West Coast Rd, State Highway 73. 

It drifts as it turns, and then drifts all the over onto the opposite side of the road. 

The car continues drifting and again crosses the centre line, forcing an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision. 

The clip was posted to one Facebook sites yesterday and another today, but has since been taken down by both.

Police have been approached for comment. 

Christchurch and Canterbury

