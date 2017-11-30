Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

Black Power members have performed a moving haka for their enigmatic former leader Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia, as his coffin was carried from his tangi at an Auckland marae today.

Wharewaka died on Saturday aged 74 and his tangi was held at Whai Ora Marae in Otara today.

Hundreds of mourners came to pay their respects, including many members of rival gangs from the Mongrel Mob, King Cobras and the Headhunters.

The mixed turnout showed the high-profile Wharewaka had in New Zealand's gang culture.

He was a gang head from the 70s onwards, attending political hui and serving jail time for violence and drug offences.

His gang pad - known as The Marae - in Otahuhu had a very high drug sale turnover until it was raided in July of 2003, leading to an eight-year jail sentence.

Police estimated the drug house had profited tens of thousands of dollars per day from selling drugs including cannabis and methamphetamine.

In his later years, he took on a more philosophical approach, pushing the idea of putting whanau first before crime and fighting with other gangs.