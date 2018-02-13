 

New Zealand


Watch: Bill English's full resignation speech, ending 27 years in Parliament

1 NEWS

The National leader explains his reasoning and thanks family and friend, while shedding a few tears.
Politics

The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.

As it happened: Bill English steps down as leader of the National Party - so who will take the reins?

The National leader will be spending this Waitangi day in Bluff, unlike the PM who will be in attendance.

Bill English to address media amid National leadership speculation


Nuku'alofa residents this morning woke to the distressing realisation that most of their buildings were heavily damaged.

Live updates: Tonga residents pick up the pieces after Gita destroys Parliament and cuts power with ferocious winds

1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

Clean up begins in Tonga's capital of Nuku'alofa after it was hit by Cyclone Gita overnight.

Photo Gallery: Tongan local residents' social media photos show carnage left behind by unrelenting Cyclone Gita

The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll has Labour at its lowest level in more than two decades.

Labour's Andrew Little admits he 'thought about' stepping down as leader in the interests of the party

The revelation comes in the wake of tonight's disastrous 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll that has Labour at its lowest level in more than 20 years.

00:44
Nuku'alofa residents this morning woke to the distressing realisation that most of their buildings were heavily damaged.

Live updates: Tonga residents pick up the pieces after Gita destroys Parliament and cuts power with ferocious winds

Nuku'alofa residents are surveying the damage, with many already cleaning up the mess.

The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

Cyclone Gita hurtles through Tonga, leaving path of destruction

Next will be the clean-up and there are already serious concerns around water contamination.


 
