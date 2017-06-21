 

Watch: Bill English on Todd Barclay: 'There's ongoing discussions, I’ll have more to say'

Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann gives his analysis of what the Prime Minister said.
Source: 1 NEWS

Politics

Corin Dann

news

Breakfast weatherman Chris Chang has the latest forecast.

Winter making its presence felt as wet weather set to hit most of the country tomorrow

Our Political Reporter says the alleged secret tapings of his staff in 2015 ‘is not a good look’ for National’s Barclay and Bill English.

'Ongoing discussions' over future of embattled Todd Barclay - Bill English

In a Facebook poll by TVNZ’s Breakfast 92 per cent of respondents want the Clutha-Southland MP to step down.

Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

The NZ hooker scored three tries against England in his side's 64-17 Rugby Championship final.

Video: 'Hopefully one day I'll be in the ABs' - Baby Blacks hat-trick hero Asafo Aumua after sensational campaign


The pair of gentle giants were quick and efficient in their save at Grand Park Zoo in South Korea.

Video: Distressed elephants team up for incredible rescue of calf struggling in zoo enclosure's pool

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

In a Facebook poll by TVNZ's Breakfast 92 % of respondents want the National MP gone.

Bill English told 1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann, he'll have more to say on the Mr Barclay "later".

01:55
Pomegranate kitchen only launched eight month ago but it’s a hit.

Wellington catering company which employs refugees proving so successful it needs a new kitchen

Pomegranate Kitchen only launched eight months ago but it's already a hit.

A similar trinket box to the one containing ashes that was stolen from Fiona Grove's home.

'Return my babies to me' - devastated mum makes public plea after ashes of stillborn twins stolen

Fiona Grove arrived home last night to find her house had been broken into, and one of the things stolen was a trinket box containing her twins' ashes.


 
