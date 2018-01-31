 

Watch: Bill English says he's 'absolutely' confident in his National Party leadership

Source:

1 NEWS

National's Bill English cheerfully brushed aside questions into his leadership future in Wellington today, but he did manage to utter "absolutely" when asked if he felt confident in his position.

Mr English cheerfully brushed off questions over his leadership as he arrived to make his state of the nation speech in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

The National leader had to walk through a media gauntlet in Wellington today as he made his way through the lobby on his way to make his state of the nation speech.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

MPs within the National caucus were sheepish this morning when grilled over rumoured rumblings within the party about a succession plan to replace Mr English as leader before the next election.

However, Invercargill electorate National MP Sarah Dowie says there has been "some talk" about the leadership issue within the party.

Reports have emerged that a succession plan for Bill English’s leadership of the National Party has begun.
Source: 1 NEWS

She wouldn't be drawn further into the details, and other National MPs questioned would not divulge that there had been any sort of speculation among MPs.

National's Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye says Bill English is a "fantastic leader" who she rates "incredibly highly as an outstanding New Zealander".

Ms Kaye says she had not been contacted by other caucus MPs over a leadership change.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Kaye said she has no plans to challenge for the leadership.

"I have a lot of confidence in Paula. Her and Bill make a great team."

Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie says there has been "some talk".

But she says the caucus is united and focused on policy.

