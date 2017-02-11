Watch: Bill English had a close shave taking on World Champ

Prime Minister Bill English took on champion sheep shearer Sir David Fagan and won today in Invercargill.

Despite looking a bit rusty at the beginning, Mr English managed to beat Sir David who appeared to be going easy on him at the World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships.

"He wasn't going as fast as he might have," said the Prime Minister.

Joking with Mr English, the 11-time world champion challenged him to a rematch.

"I think he should stick to his day job," joked Sir David after their competition.

Mr English said he deeply respects shearing and the skill it takes as growing up he "didn't actually get that good", but he did suggest it's something he could pick up when he retires.

"It's a bit like riding a bike, you hope you're not going to forget," he said.

This year is the first time the South Island has hosted the World Shearing Championships, and Mr English said it's great to see thousands of people turning out to support the industry.