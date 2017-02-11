 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Bill English had a close shave taking on World Champ

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Bill English took on champion sheep shearer Sir David Fagan and won today in Invercargill.

Our country boy PM beats world champion David Fagan in Invercargill despite looking a bit rusty at shearing.
Source: 1 NEWS

Despite looking a bit rusty at the beginning, Mr English managed to beat Sir David who appeared to be going easy on him at the World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships.

"He wasn't going as fast as he might have," said the Prime Minister.

Joking with Mr English, the 11-time world champion challenged him to a rematch.

"I think he should stick to his day job," joked Sir David after their competition.

Mr English said he deeply respects shearing and the skill it takes as growing up he "didn't actually get that good", but he did suggest it's something he could pick up when he retires.

"It's a bit like riding a bike, you hope you're not going to forget," he said.

This year is the first time the South Island has hosted the World Shearing Championships, and Mr English said it's great to see thousands of people turning out to support the industry.

It's a real boost for the wool industry he said, "this shows the community supports them, they're an important export industry".

Related

Southland

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:03
1
The Department of Conservation says the whales that died yesterday will need to be buried in the sand dunes, or taken out to sea.

LIVE: Nearly 200 more whales strand at Farewell Spit after others refloated

2

LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens - Highlanders seal first win for NZ teams

01:54
3
Our country boy PM beats world champion David Fagan in Invercargill despite looking a bit rusty at shearing.

Bill English on shearing sheep: 'It's a bit like riding a bike' you hope you don't forget

00:15
4
The former All Black will go down in history, scoring the first ever points at the inaugural Brisbane tournament.

Watch: Liam Messam catches Rebels napping to score first ever Brisbane Tens try

00:35
5
The woman can be seen attempting to flee a car with her daughter before her attacker strikes back taking the child and driving off.

Video shows terrified mum trying to give toddler to McDonald's employee during drive-thru attack

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 305145682

Varnish cache server

01:03
The Department of Conservation says the whales that died yesterday will need to be buried in the sand dunes, or taken out to sea.

LIVE: Nearly 200 more whales strand at Farewell Spit after others refloated

Project Jonah says groups of whales have stranded at four different places around the coast.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ