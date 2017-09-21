 

Watch: Bill English casts early vote with wife Mary, days out from election

1 NEWS

Bill English cast his vote this morning at Wellington's Asteron Centre with his wife Mary English. 

The National Party leader thoroughly read through the voting form before casting his vote in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English spent about a minute behind the voting screen before placing his vote in the ballot box. 

His vote comes hot off the heals of the final TVNZ leaders' debate last night. 

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.
Source: Breakfast

Mr English is making his way up the North Island while on the campaign trail today, stopping in at shopping centres in Johnsonville and Kapiti, before stopping in Bulls, Whanganui and Taupo. 

Meanwhile, Jacinda Arden, who cast her vote last week, will be touring Christchurch before going up to Wellington and finishing the evening at a Lower Hutt football club. 

The couple cast their ballots in the Auckland electorate of Mt Albert.
Source: 1 NEWS

