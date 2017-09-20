Watch: Bewildered dog miraculously pulled from rubble in Mexican earthquake as crowd cheers

Mexico's president has issued a video statement urging people to stay calm in the aftermath of the powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake that toppled dozens of buildings in Mexico City and in nearby states.

President Enrique Pena Nieto said in the message issued today that many people will need help, but the initial focus has to be on finding people trapped in wrecked buildings.

In his words, "The priority at this moment is to keep rescuing people who are still trapped and to give medical attention to the injured people."

Pena Nieto said that 40 percent of Mexico City and 60 per cent of Morelos state have no electricity.

The earthquake occurred just two weeks after a magnitude 8.1 tremor in the south of the country caused more than 90 dead and caused buildings in Mexico City to sway for more than a minute.

Tuesday was also the 32nd anniversary of the devastating 1985 earthquake that killed thousands of people in the capital.



Mexico's president says 22 people have died at a school that collapsed in the nation's capital due to Tuesday's 7.1 earthquake.

President Enrique Pena Nieto said that two of the bodies found were adults. It's not clear whether the deaths are already included in the overall toll of at least 149 across the country.

Pena Nieto visited the school late today. He said in comments broadcast online by Financiero TV that 30 children and eight adults were still reported missing.