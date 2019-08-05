TODAY |

Watch: Best landlord ever? Kind-hearted Kiwi farmer constructs insulated wool home for his dogs

As the polar blast bites, a kind-hearted Kiwi farmer has insulated his dogs' kennels with wool, because "no one wants to go home to a cold house."

Raymond Rolston is the kind of landlord many humans would hope to have, pulling out all the stops for his four-legged friends on the farm north of Taihape where he works.

"What we're doing here is making it comfortable for the dogs to live in, because no one wants to go home to a cold house.

"We're just trying to do the best we can for them to make sure they're comfortable, we really need them, without dogs you can't farm," Raymond told 1 NEWS.

The dogs' upgraded digs now come with woolen underlays, hidden under a layer of carpet.

However, Raymond credits the idea for the insulation to his boss Sarah.

The kennels now also have flaps covering the doors to "keep out the wind."

Watch Raymond at work in the video above and click here for the latest weather forecast.
 

Raymond is pulling out all the stops on his farm near Taihape. Source: 1 NEWS
