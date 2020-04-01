Watch: Beleaguered Health Minister David Clark fronts Covid-19 epidemic response select committee

Beleaguered Health Minister David Clark will today front Parliament's Covid-19 epidemic response select committee.
Dr Clark was today stripped of his associate finance minister portfolio and demoted to the bottom of the Government's Cabinet rankings after admitting to a number of lockdown breaches, including driving his family 20km to a Dunedin beach.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said if it weren't for the coronavirus pandemic, he would have been sacked.
Among those to appear today will be Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health.