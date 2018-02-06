'Watch out behind you!' 1 NEWS reporter has close encounter with Mr Whippy truck at Waitangi

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford had a close encounter with a Mr Whippy ice cream truck while speaking to TVNZ 1's Breakfast from Waitangi today.

Ms Bradford was discussing the turnout at Te Tii when the truck eased its way into the back of the shot, turning tightly behind her on the grassed area.

Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua can be told telling her to "watch out!" and despite producers on the scene behind the camera waving frantically at the truck, it continued unfussed.