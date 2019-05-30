TODAY |

Watch: Behind the scenes of Budget 2019 lock up

The Budget lock up sees journalists, economists, analysts and officials pouring over pages of documents from 10.30am to 2pm, with a complete ban on communication outside of the hall. 

Budget 2019 puts down an overall spend of $1.9 billion on mental health, $1.1 billion for improving child wellbeing and $1 billion into KiwiRail - spending that will see a new frontline mental health service, the scrapping of school donations for decile 1-7 schools and investment in hospital repairs.

However the Opposition have called Budget 2019 wasteful spending. 

"Businesses are hurting, job growth is down and the only answer this Government have come up with is KiwiRail subsidies," National's finance spokesperson Amy Adams said.

Take a look behind the scenes of Budget 2019 with 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay in the video above.

    National's Finance spokesperson reacts to Grant Robertson's wellbeing budget.

      The Government's wellbeing budget has been released today.
