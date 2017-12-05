Watch: Beautiful supermoon mesmerises stargazers around the world

It's been mesmerising star-gazers the world over and the dazzling supermoon is set to hang around for a couple more nights to come.

NASA has been describing it as a "supermoon trilogy" with the first installment not disappointing those looking to the heavens last night.

"At this time, it's closer to the earth so it's slightly brighter. It coincides with the time of full moon, so we have this great big bright moon in the night sky," Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury said.

Supermoons occur roughly every 14 months and appear about 14 per cent larger than a normal moon, with brightness up a whopping 30 per cent.

If you missed last night's show the supermoon will be here tonight and tomorrow.