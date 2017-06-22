Watch: Beastmode! Kerikeri Rainbow falls rage after Northland gets smashed by heavy downpours

Northland has taken a battering from mother nature this morning, with heavy rain causing wide spread flooding and forcing local schools to close.

1 NEWS viewer Bernice Dingwall also captured this video of the raging Rainbow Falls in Kerikeri this morning, saying the Kerikeri river levels were getting high.

Several schools in Northland did not open this morning as a result of flooding.

But it's not just the north of the country feeling the brunt of wintry weather as MetService issued severe weather warnings for the Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne, as well as weather watches for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said this morning snow was falling on the top of the Crown Range and motorists were being advised to carry chains and drive carefully due to risk of rockfalls and surface flooding.

