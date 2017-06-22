 

Watch: Beastmode! Kerikeri Rainbow falls rage after Northland gets smashed by heavy downpours

Northland has taken a battering from mother nature this morning, with heavy rain causing wide spread flooding and forcing local schools to close.

The Kerikeri river is raging this morning after heavy rainfall caused flooding, and school closures in Northland.
Source: Supplied

1 NEWS viewer Bernice Dingwall also captured this video of the raging Rainbow Falls in Kerikeri this morning, saying the Kerikeri river levels were getting high.

Several schools in Northland did not open this morning as a result of flooding.

But it's not just the north of the country feeling the brunt of wintry weather as MetService issued severe weather warnings for the Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne, as well as weather watches for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said this morning snow was falling on the top of the Crown Range and motorists were being advised to carry chains and drive carefully due to risk of rockfalls and surface flooding.

The lastest weather forecast can be found here

Also today:

Csilla Ford filmed the drenched farmland in Hokianga as heavy rain hits Northland causing widespread flooding and school closures.
Source: Csilla Ford/ facebook.com/mylittleeyephotographynz/
Oruru River floods as Northland is hit by heavy rain causing road flooding and forcing schools to close.
Source: Facebook: Daniel Parker

Oruru River floods as Northland is hit by heavy rain causing road flooding and forcing schools to close.

Watch: Spectacular drone footage captures swollen Oruru River encroaching on farmland in Northland

The Kaeo webcam captures the river flooding over the road as Northland gets hit by heavy rainfall.

Video: Timelapse shows Northland's swollen Kaeo River flooding highway

The Kaeo webcam captures the river flooding over the road as Northland gets hit by heavy rainfall.

Timelapse video captures Northland’s swollen Kaeo River flooding State Highway 10

