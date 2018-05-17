Watch as beaming PM Jacinda Ardern congratulates Grant Robertson on his first Budget speech with massive hug

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stepped up to congratulate her Finance Minister Grant Robertson at the end of his first Budget speech, as applause rang out in Parliament this afternoon.

Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis, seated next to Mr Robertson, was the first to offer congratulations to him after be concluded his Budget speech with the Maori greeting "tena koutou".

Ms Ardern, seated nearby next to New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, then stepped from her seat and walked over to congratulate Mr Robertson with a hug.

The Prime Minister is due to give birth to her first child in just over four weeks, on Sunday June 17.

Mr Peters will become Acting Prime Minister for several weeks while Ms Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford care for their new baby.