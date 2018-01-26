Watch: Beaming Jacinda Ardern says she's 'incredibly happy' with #KnitForJacinda online drive

Jacinda Arden's furrowed brow and sombre tones while discussing international trade were instantly transformed this morning when asked if she was familiar with the online #KnitForJacinda drive.

Posed the question at the reopening of the earthquake strengthened Dunedin courthouse, the Prime Minister beamed while saying she was aware, and thoroughly approved.

"I have! I'm so please about it because actually a while ago someone said to me 'what should people send you' and I said 'photos of the things that they make for other people'," she said.

"You know I've always maintained that people who have the most get given the most and what would make me incredibly happy would be to see some benefit for, you know, premature babies, families in need, others who would really benefit from that generosity that New Zealanders inherently have.

"So if you would really love to knit something, please do, and send me a pic, yep."

The KnitForJacinda movement was kick started by Heather McCracken, who woke up one morning with the hankering to get her knitting needles out and conjure up some warm garb for the Prime Minister's impending arrival.

But on reflection she decided the baby would be showered with gifts and her efforts would be better used by those less fortunate than the PM.

Her post on Twitter reads: "So I woke up this morning feeling like 'I want to knit for Jacinda's pepi WHO'S WITH ME'.

"But then I thought her baby will prob get loads of lovely things, and many other bubs are in need of warm clothes and hats and booties to go home from hospital."