Watch: Bay of Plenty residents face big clean up after being smashed by severe storm

The wild weather which has hammered the North Island today barrelled into the Bay of Plenty late last night, cutting power to around 900 properties in Mount Maunganui.

Campers faced an uncertain night as high winds coincided with a king tide.

The camping ground escaped flooding but others weren't so lucky.

Colin Jenkins told 1 NEWS his Tauranga home he has lived in for 10 years flooded within minutes due to blocked storm drains.

Neighbouring houses, such as Clair Morgan's met the same fate.

Ms Morgan's family has been living in their property since the 80's and told 1 NEWS they've never seen anything like this.

"I was worried, called mum about the sand bags," Ms Morgan said.

"It came right up to the house."

Even boats were not match for mother nature, with one ripping off its morning and blown two kilometres along the coast.