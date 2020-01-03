TODAY |

Watch: Bay Dreams descends into chaos after wild brawl erupts amongst festival-goers

This year's Bay Dreams festival in Mount Maunganui will be remembered by some for all the wrong reasons after a brawl broke out midway through the event.

Police said two people received pre-charge warnings for disorderly behaviour and another was charged with ecstasy possession. Source: Supplied

Footage of the brawl has begun circulating on social media showing men and women getting caught up in the violent altercation before security staff eventually stepped in to break things up.

Police told 1 NEWS there were "no major issues" at present after the event but three people were taken into custody.

"Two received pre-charge warnings for disorderly behaviour and one, a 30-year-old male, is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today charged with ecstasy possession," a police spokesperson said.

Headline acts at this year's Bay Dreams festival included Halsey and Tyler the Creator.

