Watch: Bacterial disease threatens to decimate one of New Zealand's rarest birds

A bacterial disease is threatening to decimate New Zealand's rare Haast tokoeka kiwi.

Just 400 Haast tokoeka kiwis are left and wildlife vets have been called into action to save them.
It's estimated that only 400 of the rare kiwi are left.

The spread of the threatening disease known as yersinia has spurred vets in the South Island to take action.

"There was sadly one bird about a month ago that did die and we suspect it was possibly from this disease," said Dr Lisa Argilla, wildlife veterinarian.

Dr Argilla says the vets have taken action to make sure they protect "the rest of this precious group".

Up to four baby kiwi have been treated at the Dunedin wildlife hospital over the last week, and doctors say it is now safe to send them into the wild.

Kelly Gough of Orokonui Ecosanctuary will drive the kiwi to Manapouri, about four hours from Dunedin, before delivering them to a nearby island.

"It's great to have them in hospital, but it's more exciting to see them go," Ms Gough said.

