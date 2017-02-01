Watch: 'Awesome parenting!' Stunned motorist films toddler standing in car speeding down Auckland motorway

A stunned motorist has filmed a video showing an unrestrained toddler standing on the back seat of a convertible car cruising down Auckland's Southern Motorway.

The woman driving the red convertible car, thought to be a Toyota, was travelling at speed with the top of the car down.

A passenger in a following truck filmed the episode and can be heard shouting at the woman, telling her that her two-year-old child "needs to sit down".

In the video, the man sarcastically describes the incident as an act of "awesome parenting".

Police today said they were alerted to the video yesterday and issued the driver with a $150 fine for failing to ensure a child under seven years old was in an approved child restraint.

Acting Inspector John Bleackley said that the "mother and grandmother are very apologetic and remorseful".

The footage has been viewed over 11,000 times on Facebook.