Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Swimmers at Northlands Puheke beach were given a once in a lifetime oppourtunity when a pod of dolphins appeared in the surf.

Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.
Karli Joll witnessed the event along with her family, who had travelled to the beach earlier in the day. 

"We had been there for about half an hour when someone saw some dolphins further out by a boat," she said. 

"Next minute this pod of dolphins came in and started surfing around the kids." 

For ten minutes the swimmers were able to play with the cheeky pod, before the dolphins made their way back to sea.

Stunning Go Pro footage of the incident was taken by a friend of Ms Joll, Dion Mellow.

Ms Joll said the experience was awe-inspiring. 

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke beach.


