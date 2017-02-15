Watch: Aussie teacher pushed to ground during violent brawl between students

An intervening teacher who was trying to break up a violent brawl between students at a Victorian secondary school has been caught in the crossfire and knocked to the ground.

A bystander filmed the incident at Werribee Secondary College, which shows two boys throwing punches towards each other during lunchtime on school grounds, reports TEN Eyewitness News.

Later in the video, the video shows a teacher trying to break up the fight between two boys but is pushed to the ground by one of the students.

The Principal of the college, Steve Butyn, told TEN Eyewitness News the behavior was not acceptable.

"This was an isolated incident and does not reflect the ethos of Werribee Secondary College... thankfully, no one was injured," Mr Butyn said.

"We will be following school processes and procedures in taking appropriate [or further] action."

TEN Eyewitness News believes the fight erupted after talk of an incident at a party over the weekend.

The students who were involved in the fight and filmed the event have reportedly been suspended.

This is not the first time a teacher has been involved in a violent incident at the school.

According to the Herald Sun, a teacher was brutally attacked in 2010 when a student hit him over the head with a garden stake and needed stitches.