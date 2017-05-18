 

Watch: Aunt's heartfelt plea over brutal death of Upper Hutt woman

The aunt of an Upper Hutt woman killed in a brutal attack last year made a heartfelt plea for information on an episode of TVNZ 2's Police Ten 7 last night.

Police are hunting four men over the with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.
Source: Police 10/7

Lois Tolley, 30, was killed in December last year in what police described as a "brutal execution style" killing.

Lorraine Duffin talked fondly of her niece on the show saying "Lois was flying, she had achieved everything that she had put her mind to, which was a huge feat for her, her life was just ready to take off.

"I guess that is just one of the hardest things because it has been taken away from her."

Speaking about the four men who appeared in newly released CCTV footage on Police Ten 7 last night, seen fleeing Ms Tolley's Ward St home in Upper Hutt, Ms Duffin said: "They will be in their own prison of guilt and not being able to sleep and everything like that, but you know if this was your family member and I knew something wouldn’t you want me to come forward?

"And I would, we don't understand how people can know something and not come forward".

Police say there is still a dedicated professional team working on the case and they are closing in on those responsible.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Operation Archer team on 04 527 2300.

Information can also be provided via the Police Ten 7 show or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

